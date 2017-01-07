LITTLE ROCK - In a meeting with reporters last week prior to Friday's surprise snowfall, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and legislative leaders discussed the state's Medicaid expansion program, tax cuts, medical marijuana and other topics that are likely be part of the legislative session that begins today. House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia, and Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, joined Hutchinson in the meeting at the state Capitol arranged by the Arkansas Associated Press Managing Editors.